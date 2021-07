US senators urge barring Huawei, ZTE from US$1.9 trillion government funding measure

WASHINGTON: Two US senators on Wednesday (Jul 28) said they are introducing a measure to prohibit funds in a US$1.9 trillion government funding measure from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment from Huawei and ZTE and others deemed US security threats.

Senators Tom Cotton, a Republican, and Mark Warner, a Democrat, said the funds that were approved in March in a law known as the American Rescue Plan should not be used to potentially undermine US telecommunications networks.

"With states across the country mapping out their plans for quality and affordable high-speed internet as a result of historic funding from the American Rescue Plan, we’ve got to make sure no community is sacrificing network security,” said Warner.