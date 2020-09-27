US shale producers Devon, WPX Energy in merger talks

U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp is in talks to acquire rival WPX Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction that would create a combined company worth around US$6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The deal, which would value Tulsa, Oklahoma-based WPX at a small premium to its current share price, could be announced as soon as next week, according to one of the sources.

The sources requested anonymity as the talks are private. Devon and WPX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)