US should avoid 'trade war with allies': Macron

WASHINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (Apr 22) reiterated demands that Europe be definitively spared from punishing new US steel and aluminium tariffs, days before a temporary exemption is due to expire.

"I hope ... he will decide for an exemption for the European Union," Macron said of US President Donald Trump on Fox News on Sunday. "You don't make trade war with your allies."

Trump announced last month the United States would impose tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium, claiming foreign imports were harming US national security by undermining the domestic production needed for military readiness.

A temporary exemption for the largest foreign sources of the metals, including Canada, Mexico and Europe, is due to expire on May 1, however.

US and European trade officials last month announced Washington and Brussels had launched a series of talks to resolve the dispute but whether any progress has been made remains unclear.

"He says exemptions till May first," Macron said. "Let's see what he will decide on May first. I just say, where are your priorities?"

"If you make war against everybody, you make trade war against China, trade war against Europe, war in Syria, war against Iran - come on, it doesn't work," Macron said.

"We are the allies."