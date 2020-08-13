US should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.

The Spanish government rejects a U.S. decision to maintain tariffs imposed on EU goods, Maroto said, the day after the U.S. said it would keep 15per cent tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25per cent tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the EU to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The U.S. should seek a solution to the conflict, she added.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Isla Binnie)