US small banks have processed more than 700 small business relief loans for US$2.5 million: Mnuchin

Business

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that community banks have processed hundreds of small business loans aimed at shoring up the economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and sounded a positive note about a new program that lenders have greeted with skepticism.

"The system is up and running. Community banks have already processed over 700 loans processed for US$2,500,000. Great work!!" Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. "Large banks expected to go live soon this morning as well."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

