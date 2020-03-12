US sporting goods retailer Modell's files for bankruptcy protection

Sporting goods retailer Modell's Sporting Goods filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. bankruptcy court in New Jersey on Wednesday, citing a challenging retail environment.

FILE PHOTO: A man waits to check out from shopping at a Modell's Sporting Goods store in New York, U.S., May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The privately owned company, which calls itself the oldest U.S. family owned and operated sporting goods retailer, said it will continue to explore recapitalization through a potential sale of some or all its assets.

