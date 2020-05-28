US state of Arizona files consumer fraud lawsuit against Google

Arizona on Wednesday filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google alleging that the company used "deceptive" and "unfair" practices to obtain the location data of users.

"Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising. Often, this is done without the users' consent or knowledge", Attorney General Mark Brnovich said https://twitter.com/GeneralBrnovich/status/1265770310508466183 in a tweet on Wednesday.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

