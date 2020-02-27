US stock exchanges say prepared for coronavirus

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stock exchanges said on Wednesday they were watching coronavirus-related developments closely and had contingency plans in place to continue running if any of their operations were affected.

"The NYSE is carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and has robust contingency plans, tested regularly, to enable continuous operation of the NYSE exchanges should any facilities be impacted," a spokesman for the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc , said in a statement.

NYSE runs five U.S. stock exchanges, while Cboe Global Markets runs four, and Nasdaq Inc runs three.

"Cboe has business continuity plans in place for a wide variety of scenarios that could potentially impact operations. We are closely monitoring developments related to coronavirus," a spokeswoman for Cboe said.

"The safety of Nasdaq employees, vendors, visitors is paramount. We continue to follow the updates and act and communicate accordingly," a spokesman for Nasdaq said.

