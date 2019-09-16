US stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks

U.S. stock futures fell 0.59per cent percent when trading resumed on Sunday, a day after attacks on Saudi oil facilities that risk disrupting global energy supplies. 

FILE PHOTO - A trader works at his post on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday's attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi oil output, or more than 5per cent of global supply.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.59per cent on volume of 4,341 contracts.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing my Megan Davies and Sandra Maler)

