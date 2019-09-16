US stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks

U.S. stock futures fell 0.59per cent percent when trading resumed on Sunday, a day after attacks on Saudi oil facilities that risk disrupting global energy supplies.

Saturday's attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi oil output, or more than 5per cent of global supply.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.59per cent on volume of 4,341 contracts.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing my Megan Davies and Sandra Maler)