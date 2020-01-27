US stock futures fall more than 1% as coronavirus fears spread

TOKYO: US S&P500 e-mini futures fell more than 1 per cent in Asian trade on Monday (Jan 27) on mounting worries the new coronavirus outbreak could severely disrupt the Chinese economy, an engine of global growth.

China's cabinet said it would extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb 2 and Hong Kong banned residents of China's Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, from entering the city.

