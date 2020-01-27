US stock futures fall more than 1 percent as coronavirus fears spread

U.S. S&P500 e-mini futures fell more than 1per cent in Asian trade on Monday on mounting worries the new coronavirus outbreak could severely disrupt the Chinese economy, an engine of global growth.

China's cabinet said it would extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 and Hong Kong banned residents of China's Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, from entering the city.

