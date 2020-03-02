US stock futures resume coronavirus rout as trading resumes

U.S. stock index futures tumbled when trading reopened on Sunday night with investors still unnerved by coronavirus and taking little solace from weekend comments by U.S. officials that aimed to soothe panic about a pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday tried to reduce concern about a global recession, saying the U.S. public had over-reacted and that stocks would rebound due to the American economy's underlying strength.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.6per cent, indicating a another bad day for the benchmark index on Monday after it fell more than 11per cent last week, its worst since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

