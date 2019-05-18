US stocks drop late in session on trade uncertainty

Wall Street shares extended losses in late trade on Friday after CNBC reported that the next round of U.S.-China negotiations was in flux, looking set to end a seesaw week the same way they started with selling on worries about the escalating trade war.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.85 points, or 0.33per cent, to 25,777.83, the S&P 500 lost 14.42 points, or 0.50per cent, to 2,861.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.50 points, or 0.91per cent, to 7,826.55.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

