US stocks end at records again on trade talk optimism

NEW YORK: Major US stock indices closed at records for the second straight session on Tuesday (Nov 26) as optimism over US-China trade talks offset a somewhat lower consumer confidence reading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55.21 points (0.20 per cent) to 28,121.68.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 6.87 points (0.22 per cent) to 3,140.51, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 8,647.93.

All three indices also ended at records on Monday.

Analysts pointed to reports in Chinese state media that depicted the long-running trade talks as still on track to finalise a "phase one agreement."

US President Donald Trump also suggested there was progress, saying "we're in the final throes of a very important deal."

The ups and downs of the trade talks have affected US stocks for more than a year. In recent days, analysts have investors' fear of missing out on further market gains as a factor in pushing stocks upward.

Data from the Conference Board estimated consumer confidence in November at 125.5, below the October level and under expectations.

However, analysts noted that the reading - which includes part of the key holiday shopping season - was still relatively high by historic standards.

Among individual companies, Best Buy surged almost 10 per cent as it reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and offered an upbeat outlook on the holiday season.

But Dollar Tree sank 15.2 per cent as third-quarter profits lagged analyst expectations. The company's press release cited a number of challenges, including continued uncertainty on trade.

HP Inc fell 0.5 per cent as Xerox announced it planned to take a hostile takeover offer directly to HP shareholders. The move sets up a proxy fight for control of HP, which has said Xerox' US$33 billion offer "significantly undervalues" the company. Xerox dropped 1.2 per cent.

Source: AFP/de

