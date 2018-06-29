US stocks end higher with banks gaining

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks won solid gains on Thursday (Jun 28) despite lingering trade war worries, boosted by advances in financial and technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 98.46 points higher (0.41 per cent) at 24,216.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 16.68 points (0.62 per cent) to close the day at 2,716.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 58.60 points (0.79 per cent) to 7,503.68.

Gainers included large banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, both of which rose nearly two percent.

Financial shares have been under pressure in recent sessions as Treasury bond yields have languished. But the yield on the 10-year note rose on Thursday.

Large banks were also expected to win approval from the Federal Reserve to return money to shareholders when stress test results are released late on Thursday.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR, said some investors are rebalancing their portfolios ahead of the end of the second quarter, boosting some sectors that underperformed such as banks.

But analysts said the threat of a trade war remains a worry.

"There's a lot of uncertainty out there," said William Lynch of Hinsdale Associates. "We are not getting anything concrete from the administration in terms of what it intends to do."

Leading pharmacy chains tumbled on news that Amazon acquired online pharmacy PillPack for terms that were undisclosed in its biggest move yet into healthcare.

CVS Health fell 6.1 per cent, Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 9.9 per cent and Rite Aid declined 10.9 per cent. Amazon jumped 2.5 per cent.

Chipotle Mexican Grill dived 6.3 per cent after announcing that it expects to spend US$115 to US$135 million in costs associated with a company reorganisation and the closing of under-performing restaurants.

Marvell Technology Group jumped 8.2 per cent after announcing that it won approval from Chinese regulators for its acquisition of Cavium, another data storage company with operations in China and Taiwan.

