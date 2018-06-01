US stocks end lower on trade war fears

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished solidly lower on Thursday (May 31) after a Trump administration announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Europe, Canada and Mexico deepened fears of a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 251.94 points (1.02 per cent) at 24,415.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 18.74 points (0.69 per cent) to close at 2,705.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 20.34 points (0.27 per cent) to 7,442.12.

Stocks were under pressure the entire session following an announcement from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the US would impose stiff tariffs on metals imports from some of its most longstanding allies.

Losses deepened later in the session, especially when the US policy was denounced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced retaliatory duties on up to Can$16.6 billion (US$12.8 billion) in American imports.

"These tariffs are an affront to the long standing security partnership between Canada and the United States, and in particular, an affront to the thousands of Canadians who have fought and died alongside their American brothers in arms," Trudeau said, dismissing the US national security justification for its measures.

Mexico also announced retaliatory duties, and the EU is expected to do so soon.

Companies heavily leveraged to international trade, including Caterpillar and Boeing were among the biggest losers in the Dow, shedding 2.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

Yet the market's overall losses, while not insignificant, were also well below those suffered on the worst trading days earlier this spring.

"Yes there are some pretty ominous headlines, but the market is taking it pretty well," said Jack Ablin of Cresset Wealth Advisors.

"There is somewhat of a credibility issue with this administration just because they continuously change their tack all the time," Ablin added. "Investors believe that most of it is posturing and is not policy."

Most sectors of the S&P 500 finished in negative territory, with utilities scraping out a modest gain and technology flat.

Tech giants Expedia and Facebook both won more than two per cent and Google-parent Alphabet climbed 1.6 per cent.

General Motors powered 12.9 per cent higher after it announced that Japanese telecom giant SoftBank will invest US$2.25 billion in the company's autonomous car programme.

US shares of Deutsche Bank dropped 4.2 per cent as its travails with US regulators deepened. The bank's US unit has been designated a "problem bank" by Federal Deposit Insurance Commission, a person familiar with the matter told AFP.

The big German bank also was downgraded to "troubled condition" by the Federal Reserve, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.