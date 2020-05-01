US stocks finish historically strong April on weak note

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks end lower on Thursday (Apr 30) following another round of poor economic data, bringing a lackluster conclusion to an April rebound that constituted the market's best month in decades.

The S&P 500 shed 0.92 per cent to finish at 2,912.43, but that was a 12 per cent increase over March - making it the best monthly performance since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 288.14 points (1.17 per cent) to end the session at 24,345.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 25.16 points (0.28 per cent) at 8,889.55.

Stocks have been on a tear in recent weeks as the market focuses on improving trends in some coronavirus hotspots and unprecedented government stimulus rather than the mounting economic toll from the crisis.

Another 3.84 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week and the total has now passed 30 million in six weeks, according to the Labor Department data.

But the Federal Reserve on Thursday expanded its business loan programme to reach more troubled firms, the latest forceful move that has emboldened equity investors.

"The Fed will keep funnelling capital into the financial system until the American economy is back on a solid footing," analyst Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research said in a note.

"Since no one knows how the US economic restart will actually go and if there will be setbacks, the Fed will err on the side of more stimulus rather than less for many, many more months."

Facebook jumped 5.4 per cent as it reported a sharp increase in usage as the global pandemic, even though it saw weaker demand for advertising as well as a drop in ad prices during the last three weeks of the quarter.

Twitter dove 6.8 per cent after reporting an US$8 million quarterly loss as the global pandemic hit advertising revenue, even as the social platform saw a surge in new users.

Fast food chain McDonald's slipped 0.1 per cent as it reported a steep decline in March sales and warned of continued weakness in April.

American Airlines dropped 4.9 per cent after reporting a US$2.2 billion quarterly loss in the wake of a profound industry downturn.

