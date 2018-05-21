US stocks futures open higher with possible China trade war on hold

U.S. stock future opened higher on Sunday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that the United States and China agreed to drop their tariff threats to work on a wider trade agreement.

The S&P 500 E-mini futures opened about 0.8 percent higher, the Nasdaq 100 e-minis opened nearly 1 percent higher with Dow e-minis also up 0.9 percent.

Mnuchin and U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said an agreement reached by Chinese and U.S. negotiators on Saturday set up a framework for addressing future trade imbalances, effectively putting any trade war between the world's largest economies on hold.

