US stocks gain again amid improved investor sentiment

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished higher for a second session in a row on Monday (Jan 7) on improved investor sentiment despite the ongoing US government shutdown and other economic headwinds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 98.19 points (0.42 per cent) higher at 23,531.35, as the broad-based S&P 500 gained 17.75 points (0.70 per cent) to close at 2,549.69.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 84.62 points (1.26 per cent) to finiish at 6,823.47, led by some industry giants, including Amazon, which finished Monday's session as the biggest company by market capitalisation, overtaking Microsoft.

The US gains came amid continued relief after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday signalled a more cautious approach to further interest rate increases.

Some analysts also attributed the gains to optimism at the resumption of trade talks between mid-level US and Chinese officials.

US stocks spent much of December in retreat amid worries over trade wars, higher Federal Reserve interest rates and slowing global growth.

"It seems as though investor sentiment or psychology just got too negative," said Jack Ablin of Cresset Wealth Advisors.

"Now the news has not been quite as bad as people feared. If we can continue the rally a little bit more, the earnings season should be actually very favorable news for investors."

Analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings growth of 11.4 per cent for the fourth quarter, down from 25 per cent reported in the previous three quarters, according to Factset.

Briefing.com noted that US stocks pulled back from session peaks early in the afternoon after President Donald Trump announced plans for a Tuesday night address on the border impasse, the core issue of a US government shutdown that is now in its third week.

"Nevertheless, selling didn't gain much traction," Briefing.com analyst said.

All three major US indices advanced, with the Nasdaq climbing the most as Amazon surged ahead of Microsoft to become the biggest company by market capitalisation.

​​​​​​​US services sector activity cooled modestly in December, but remained well above historic levels, according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Among individual companies, Eli Lilly advanced 0.6 per cent after announcing it would acquire cancer treatment specialist Loxo Oncology in a cash deal valued at around US$8 billion. Loxo surged 66.3 per cent.

Tech shares performed well overall, with Netflix surging 6.0 per cent and Amazon 3.4 per cent. But some large tech names were flat or fell modestly, including Apple, Facebook and Google-parent Alphabet.