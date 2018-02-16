US stocks gain for 5th straight day, Dow +1.2%

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks enjoyed more solid gains Thursday, climbing for a fifth straight session and shrugging off fresh data showing higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.88 points (1.23 per cent) to end the day at 25,200.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 32.57 points (1.21 per cent) to close at 2,731.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 112.81 points (1.6 per cent) to 7,256.43.

The gains suggest Wall Street is beginning to regain confidence after a major selloff earlier this month briefly sent major indices down more than 10 per cent which is considered correction territory.

"The correction has seemed to end quickly," said Alan Skrainka, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management.

The pullback was ignited after the January jobs report showed strong wage gains, which raised worries the Federal Reserve would accelerate interest rate hikes in response to increased inflation.

But the market appears to have pivoted and dismissed this worry, at least for now.

The Producer Price Index, which tracks the cost of wholesale goods and services, rose 0.4 per cent in January, matching analyst expectations, according to the Labor Department report released prior to the market open.

Wholesale prices for outpatient health care and bus fares rose, as did gasoline, diesel, electricity, iron and steel scrap.

Among blue-chip companies, big winners included Apple, Boeing, Cisco Systems and United Technologies, which all rose more than three percent.

Technology shares were generally upward-bound, with Google-parent Alphabet winning 1.9 per cent, Expedia 2.1 per cent and Netflix 5.4 per cent.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries shot up 7.5 per cent after respected US billionaire investor Warren Buffett, head of Berkshire Hathaway, took a stake in the generic drug maker.