US stocks mark longest 'bull market' ever after mixed session

NEW YORK: US stocks graduated into the longest-ever "bull market" on Wednesday (Aug 22) after a mixed session as investors weighed optimism over trade talks with uncertainty generated by US political turmoil.

The S&P 500 finished down 1.14 points (0.04 per cent) at 2,861.82, marking a more than nine-year stretch during which Wall Street avoided a drop of 20 per cent from its peak during the stretch.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.69 points (0.34 per cent) to 25,733.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 29.93 points (0.38 per cent) to 7,889.10.

"Longest bull run in the history of the stock market, congratulations America!" President Donald Trump said on Twitter just after the market closed.

Longest bull run in the history of the stock market, congratulations America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Market watchers were cheered by talks between US and Chinese officials that started on Wednesday to try to avert further escalation of the trade conflict between the two economic giants.

Meanwhile, US and Mexican officials this week were expected to wrap up weeks of discussions on the rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement that could pave the way for Canada to rejoin the talks and move to a final agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Progress on those two fronts helped blunt the impact of Tuesday's dramatic political developments, the conviction of Trump's former campaign director and a guilty plea by Trump's ex-lawyer.

"The political scandals are obviously not good news, but we don't know where it will go," said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management.

"The fact that the stock market is holding up very well is indicative that investors are concerned by other things than politics right now."

Cahill said the record bull run was a sign "the economy is doing well and there is no reason to believe a recession is imminent."

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The Federal Reserve signaled in meeting minutes it is girding to lift interest rates once again "soon" amid strong economic growth, even as it warned that an escalation of the trade disputes could dent the economy.

Key gainers included retailers Target and Lowe's, which rose 3.2 per cent and 5.8 per cent after reporting strong earnings. But another retailer, Urban Outfitters, slid 4.7 per cent after its report.

Petroleum-linked shares were another strong area, with ExxonMobil winning 1.4 per cent, Chevron 0.8 per cent and ConocoPhillips 1.6 per cent.

