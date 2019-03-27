US stocks push higher despite lacklustre data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks shook off lacklustre housing and consumer data on Tuesday (Mar 26) to close higher, with energy and pharmaceutical shares among the leaders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the session at 25,657.73, a gain of 140.90 points (0.55 per cent).

The broad-based S&P 500 was up 20.10 points (0.72 per cent) at 2,818.46 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite was up 53.98 points (0.71 per cent) at 7,691.52.



Economic data on consumer confidence and home construction released early in the day were weak, which briefly sent stock prices lower, but the trend did not hold.

Karl Haeling of LBBW said investors had been reassured by reports in recent days saying the growth fears are exaggerated, which may have prompted investors to come off the sidelines to buy equities following a rout late last week.

"It's just a little bit of a calming down after the panic attack Friday," he said.

Apple fell slipped more than one per cent after an International Trade Commission judge ruled the company violated a patent held by chipmaker Qualcomm and said recommended banning imports of some iPhone models. Qualcomm jumped 2.4 per cent.

Biogen rose nearly six per cent after announcing a US$5 billion share buyback.

Carnival sank 8.7 per cent on disappointment over the company's forecast for the upcoming quarter. The company said higher fuel prices and foreign exchange pressures led to it lowering its full-year profit projection.

Bed Bath & Beyond surged 22 per cent on reports that a group of activist investors are mobilising to try to replace the company's 12-person board.