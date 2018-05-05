US stocks rally after mixed jobs report

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks jumped on Friday (May 4) after a mixed US jobs report mitigated fears over inflation, as Apple shares rocketed higher after Warren Buffett increased his stake in the company.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.36 points (1.31 per cent) to close the week at 24,262.51.

Advertisement

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 33.69 points (1.28 per cent) to end at 2,663.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 121.47 points (1.71 per cent) to 7,209.62.

The US economy added 164,000 jobs in April, which was below expectations. But the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 per cent, the lowest since December 2000.

Investors were cheered by signs inflation remained tame, as average hourly wages rose just 0.2 per cent. That figure was seen as reducing the odds the Federal Reserve will accelerate interest rate hikes.

"We don't see anything suggesting the Fed needs to be more aggressive with monetary policy and nothing to stop them from continuing to normalize it," said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Financial Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple shot up 3.9 per cent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought an additional 75 million shares of the technology giant, lifting Berkshire's overall stake to around five percent.

Beyond Apple, gains were fairly broad-based. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 advanced, with technology leading and consumer goods, financials, industrials and materials all rising more than one percent.

A note from JPMorgan Chase recommended investing in equities after a market pullback since late January left stocks "meaningfully lower."

"Although politics and trade war concerns are still a significant overhang, the worst of uncertainty and political risks might be behind us," JPMorgan said in the note.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

But Miskin of John Hancock predicted the market would "remain against the ropes" in spite of positive fundamental news, including good earnings.

"Generally, we're seeing a lack of risk taking preventing a more sustained upside breakout," he said in a note.

"We think investors are wary about the surge in volatility to start the year, concerned about global trade negotiations, and debating whether we may have just witnessed the best of investing times in the cycle."