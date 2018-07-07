US stocks rise on jobs data, shrug off trade worries

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks notched strong gains for a second session in a row on Friday (Jul 6), overlooking the growing US-China trade conflict and embracing solid US employment data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 99.74 points (0.41 per cent) to close the week at 24,456.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 23.31 points (0.85 per cent) to 2,759.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 101.96 points (1.34 per cent) to end at 7,688.39, a second straight increase of more than one per cent.

The US added 213,000 new jobs in June, well above analyst expectations even as the unemployment rate rose 0.2 points to four per cent as more people sought work. Wage growth was muted.

Analysts described the report as favourable to stocks because it indicated US growth remains on track but has not spurred the kind of inflation that would demand a more aggressive response from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, as expected, the US and China launched tit-for-tat tariffs on imports, the opening shots in what could erupt into a major trade war.

China subsequently announced it was expanding an existing complaint against the United States at the World Trade Organization.

Analysts noted the trade actions, though unwelcome, had been long telegraphed.

"Trade policy is a big headwind, but it's a known headwind," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. "The jobs data is new today."

Large technology companies were among the strongest groups for a second day running, with Apple, Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook all gaining more than 1.0 per cent.

Biogen shot up 19.6 per cent after announcing positive clinical results for a new treatment for early Alzheimer's disease.

Other biotech companies also scored big gains, including Gilead Sciences, which climbed 3.3 per cent and Celgene, which advanced 2.6 per cent.