US stocks surge on comment by Fed's Powell

Wall Street was set to open higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from a selloff in technology stocks a day earlier, after a senior Federal Reserve official pointed the way to a cut in interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.

REUTERS: Wall Street's three major indexes clocked their biggest one-day gains in five months on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for a possible rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 512.4 points, or 2.06per cent, to 25,332.18, the S&P 500 gained 58.82 points, or 2.14per cent, to 2,803.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.10 points, or 2.65per cent, to 7,527.12.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)