US stocks tumble after holiday-shortened session

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks tumbled for a fourth straight session on Monday (Dec 24) amid rising doubts over the US economy after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's efforts to reassure investors fell flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 653.17 points (2.91 per cent) to 21,792.20.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 65.52 points (2.71 per cent) to 2,351.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 140.08 points (2.21 per cent) to 6,192.92.

CNBC reported the losses were the worst ever for Wall Street on Christmas Eve, a holiday-shortened session ahead of Tuesday's holiday, when markets will be closed.

