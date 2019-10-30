US telecoms supply chain rules under review at Commerce Department: official

Rules to implement a White House executive order declaring a national emergency in the telecoms supply chain are "under consideration and review" at the Department of Commerce, an agency official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Washington, D.C., Eileen Albanese said that the rules, which were due earlier this month and seen as likely to thwart the participation of China's telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, were not yet ready.

