US tells T-Mobile, Sprint to wrap up divestiture deal - source

Business

The U.S. Justice Department has told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to wrap up a deal by the end of next week to sell assets that need to be divested or face a lawsuit aimed at stopping their proposed merger, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile log
FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

CNBC was the first to report the ultimatum.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

