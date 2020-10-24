US tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it had tentatively approved a proposed alliance agreement between Delta Air Lines and Canada's WestJet that is expected to expand travel options between the United States and Canada.

Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The department said it would require the carriers remove Swoop, an ultra low-cost carrier affiliate of WestJet, from the alliance, and divest 16 takeoff and landing slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

WestJet is owned by private equity firm Onex Corp .

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

