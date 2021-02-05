US thanks Taiwan for support for auto chips in key trade meeting

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday the United States thanked the island for help on auto chip production in a meeting on semiconductor supply chains amid a global shortage of chips used by automakers.

TAIPEI: Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday the United States thanked the island for help on auto chip production in a meeting on semiconductor supply chains amid a global shortage of chips used by automakers.

The closed-door meeting, joined by the Taiwan minister and what she described as "very senior U.S. officials", is the first announced high-level exchange between Taiwan and the Biden administration, which took office on Jan. 20.

