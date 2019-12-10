US third-quarter labor costs revised down; productivity weak

Growth of U.S. labor costs was not as robust as initially thought in the third quarter, suggesting inflation could remain tame for a while.

WASHINGTON: Growth of U.S. labor costs was not as robust as initially thought in the third quarter, suggesting inflation could remain tame for a while.

The sharp downward revision to labor costs, reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, could also ease economists' concerns about further pressure on corporate profits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, increased at a 2.5per cent annualized rate in the third quarter. They were previously reported to have advanced at a 3.6per cent rate. Compared with the third quarter of 2018, labor costs grew at a 2.2per cent rate, rather than the previously estimated 3.1per cent. Growth in hourly compensation was also revised lower, to a 2.3per cent rate in the third quarter, down from the originally reported 3.3per cent pace.

Hourly compensation rose at a 3.7per cent rate compared with the third quarter of 2018. Last quarter's gains in unit labor costs and compensation are in line with other measures showing moderate wage gains, indicating inflation will probably continue to run below the Federal Reserve's 2per cent target.

The U.S. central bank's preferred inflation measure increased 1.6per cent in the 12 months through October, slowing from 1.7per cent in September. November data will be published later this month. Fed officials are scheduled to begin a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank is not expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday after reducing borrowing costs in October for the third time this year.

The government reported last month that after-tax profits without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustment, which corresponds to S&P 500 profits, decreased US$11.3 billion, or at a rate of 0.6per cent in the third quarter. Profits were down at a rate of 0.4per cent compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. financial markets were little moved by Tuesday's revised data.

PRODUCTIVITY FALLS

The Commerce Department also confirmed that worker productivity fell by the most in nearly four years in the third quarter as a rebound in hours, driven by a surge in the volatile self-employed and unpaid family workers component, outpaced output in the third quarter.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, decreased at a 0.2per cent rate in the last quarter, the biggest drop since the fourth quarter of 2015. Productivity was previously reported to have decreased at a 0.3per cent pace in the July-September quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter productivity would be revised up to show it falling at a 0.1per cent rate. Productivity grew at an unrevised 2.5per cent rate in the second quarter. The government last month revised up third-quarter gross domestic product growth to a 2.1per cent rate from a 1.9per cent pace.

Compared with the third quarter of 2018, productivity increased at a 1.5per cent rate, instead of the previously reported 1.4per cent pace. Tepid productivity suggests the economy is unlikely to achieve the Trump administration's goal of 3per cent annual growth.

Productivity increased at an average annual rate of 1.3per cent from 2007 to 2018, below its long-term rate of 2.1per cent from 1947 to 2018, indicating that the speed at which the economy can grow over a long period without igniting inflation has slowed.

Some economists blame soft productivity on a shortage of workers as well as the impact of rampant drug addiction in some parts of the country. Others also argue that low capital expenditure, which they say has resulted in a sharp drop in the capital-to-labor ratio, is holding down productivity.

There is also a belief that productivity is being inaccurately measured, especially on the information technology side. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in October the U.S. central bank was "carefully assessing the implications of possibly mismeasured productivity gains."

Hours worked rose at a revised 2.5per cent rate last quarter. That was up from the 2.4per cent pace estimated in November.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Steve Orlofsky)