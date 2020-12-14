US to announce settlement with UAW to reform union

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said on Monday it will announce a civil settlement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to "reform the union" after a corruption probe ensnared two former union presidents.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and UAW International President Rory Gamble will announce the proposed civil settlement with the UAW at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) in Detroit.

Schneider's office has charged 15 former UAW officials as part of its investigation, and former presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams both have pleaded guilty to embezzling union funds.

