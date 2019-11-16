US to extend licence allowing its companies to continue business with Huawei - NYT

The United States is set to extend a licence allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/2OcpWYo on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

REUTERS: The United States is set to extend a licence allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/2OcpWYo on Friday, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

An earlier reprieve issued by the U.S. Commerce Department is set to expire on Monday, but the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to extend it for a period of time, according to the report, which added that the decision could change given the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Huawei and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.

