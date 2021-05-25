US to issue first cyber regulations for pipelines after hack -Washington Post

Business

US to issue first cyber regulations for pipelines after hack -Washington Post

The U.S. government is preparing to issue its first cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are pictured at Colonial Pipeline&apos;s Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woo
FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are pictured at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hussein Waaile/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government is preparing to issue its first cybersecurity regulations for pipelines after the Colonial Pipeline hack that disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration, a unit of the Department of Homeland Security, would require pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to federal authorities, senior DHS officials told the newspaper. It planned to issue a security directive this week. (This story refiles to correct typo in headline)

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark