US to list tariffs on another US$200 billion of Chinese products: Bloomberg

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to publish a list of an additional US$200 billion in Chinese products to be hit with tariffs, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter, in the latest step in the trade skirmish between the world's two biggest economies.

The tariff list could be released as soon as Tuesday, and likely this week, the report said.

Trump last week said the United States may ultimately impose tariffs on more than US$500 billion worth of Chinese goods - roughly the total amount of U.S. imports from China last year.

The United States began imposing tariffs on US$34 billion in Chinese goods at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on Friday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)