US to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains

U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips and its North America unit.

WASHINGTON: U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips and its North America unit.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said the probe would also look at devices by made by California-based Ingram Micro Inc as well as China-based Maintek Computer Co Ltd and Inventec Appliances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)