US trade delegation to travel to China week of Jan. 7 for talks: Bloomberg

Business

US trade delegation to travel to China week of Jan. 7 for talks: Bloomberg

A U.S. trade team will travel to Beijing the week of Jan. 7 to hold talks with Chinese officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: A U.S. trade team will travel to Beijing the week of Jan. 7 to hold talks with Chinese officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The delegation will be led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and will also include Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass, Bloomberg said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark