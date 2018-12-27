US trade delegation to travel to China week of Jan. 7 for talks: Bloomberg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A U.S. trade team will travel to Beijing the week of Jan. 7 to hold talks with Chinese officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The delegation will be led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and will also include Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs David Malpass, Bloomberg said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)