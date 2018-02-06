US trade gap spikes 12% in 2017 on record imports

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's first year in office saw the US trade gap leap to its highest level in seven years due to record imports, the government reported on Tuesday (Feb 6).

The annual trade deficit rose 12.1 per cent from 2016 to US$566 billion, driven higher by rising crude imports and a ballooning goods deficit with China, which hit its highest level on record at US$375.2 billion, the Commerce Department reported.

Trump has made trade the signature issue of his presidency, threatening to cancel trade agreements, making aggressive use of retaliatory measures against trading partners like China and ratcheting up protectionist rhetoric.

But the broadening trade gap could weigh on growth. The trade deficit grew in the final month of the year, adding 5.3 per cent to reach US$53.1 billion in December, the highest since October 2008, and overshooting an analyst forecast by US$800 million.

Total exports of goods and services in 2017 rose 5.5 per cent to US$2.3 trillion, their second highest on record. And services exports hit a record US$777.9 billion.

But imports rose faster, rising 6.7 per cent for the year to reach US$2.9 trillion, the highest level ever, according to the Commerce Department.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With crude oil prices recovering in the latter part of the year, imports rose 30.6 per cent, while imported industrial supplies gained 14.5 per cent.

Within the numbers, however, were signs of robust cross-border commercial activity last year.

The US posted all-time record goods exports to 29 countries, with US$243 billion exported to Mexico, US$130 billion to China and US$56.3 billion to the United Kingdom.