US trade gap widens in November to US$50.5 billion on record imports

WASHINGTON: US exports increased in November to their highest level on record, but imports rose faster, pushing the trade gap to its widest in nearly five years, according to data released on Friday (Jan 5).

The monthly trade report was full of records that signal the recovery in the US and world economies, but the growing US deficit could still subtract from GDP growth in the final three months of the year.

Rising oil prices accounted for a big chunk of the increase in the trade deficit, which rose US$1.6 billion to US$50.5 billion compared to October, the Commerce Department reported. The consensus forecast among economists was for the deficit to decline to US$47.9 billion.

Exports of US goods and services jumped US$4.4 billion to US$200.2 billion, the most ever measured, pushed by a record US$65.7 billion in services exports, according to the report.

But imports surged US$6 billion to US$250.7 billion, also the highest ever.

The gain was led by oil imports which jumped US$1.4 billion to nearly US$17 billion, as the average price for crude rose to US$50.10 a barrel, the highest since July 2015.

For the January-November period the US trade deficit increased by US$53.4 billion or 11.6 per cent over the same period of 2016, to US$513.6 billion.

The deficit in goods with China rose to its highest level in two years to US$35.4 billion, and for the year-to-date was US$344.4 billion, US$25 billion higher than in the comparable period of 2016.

The gap with Canada and Mexico also widened in the January-November period, to US$15.3 billion and US$65.7 billion, respectively