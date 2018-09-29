US trade judge declines to block iPhone imports
A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc iPhones with chips from Intel Corp , handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.
REUTERS: A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc iPhones with chips from Intel Corp , handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)