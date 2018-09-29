US trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

Business

US trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc iPhones with chips from Intel Corp , handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.

The new Apple iPhone Xs is seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York
The new Apple iPhone Xs is seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bookmark

REUTERS: A U.S. trade judge on Friday declined to block the importation of Apple Inc iPhones with chips from Intel Corp , handing a major defeat to Qualcomm Inc in its high-stakes legal dispute with the iPhone maker.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark