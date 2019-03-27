US trade judge recommends import ban on some Apple iPhones

US trade judge recommends import ban on some Apple iPhones

A U.S. trade judge on Tuesday recommended Qualcomm Inc be granted a request for an import ban on some iPhones sold by Apple Inc.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of iPhones purchased by customers are pictured next to an iPhone XS on display at
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of iPhones purchased by customers are pictured next to an iPhone XS on display at the Apple Store in Singapore September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The determination is not binding and will be reviewed by the agency. Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

