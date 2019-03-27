US trade judge recommends import ban on some Apple iPhones

A U.S. trade judge on Tuesday recommended Qualcomm Inc be granted a request for an import ban on some iPhones sold by Apple Inc.

The determination is not binding and will be reviewed by the agency. Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

