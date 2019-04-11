US transport chief defends FAA decision to not immediately ground Boeing 737 MAX

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao defended the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to not immediately ground the Boeing 737 MAX fleet after a second deadly crash in March of an airplane in Ethiopia.

Chao also said the FAA will "thoroughly review" Boeing's final software upgrade package and training revisions once the airplane manufacturer submits it. "The department's goal is to ensure public trust in aviation safety and preserve the preeminence of the United States as the gold standard in aviation safety," Chao told a U.S. House panel.

