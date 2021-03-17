US travel spending fell 42%, down US$492 billion in 2020: Industry group

WASHINGTON: Americans spent 42 per cent less on travel in 2020 as US spending fell US$492 billion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an industry group.

US Travel Association said the industry shed 5.6 million direct and indirect jobs last year as the decline in travel cost the US US$1.1 trillion in total economic output, falling to US$1.5 trillion over 2019's US$2.6 trillion. US tax revenue collected from travel also fell by US$57 billion in 2020.

