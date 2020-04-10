US Treasury chief to brief Trump on aviation aid review

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was due to brief President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday about the government's review of requests for US$32 billion in grants from passenger airlines, cargo carriers and airport contractors.

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was due to brief President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday about the government's review of requests for US$32 billion in grants from passenger airlines, cargo carriers and airport contractors.

"We hope to get to a lot of the airlines starting tomorrow and over the weekend with preliminary information. And it is our objective to make sure, as I've said, this is not a bailout, but that airlines have the liquidity to keep their workers in place. So that's the next big thing we'll be rolling out," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also expected to attend the evening meeting with Trump were White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Passenger airlines are eligible for US$25 billion in cash grants for payroll; cargo carriers can get US$4 billion while airport contractors like caterers and airplane cleaners are eligible for US$3 billion.

Treasury has been considering taking equity or warrants as part of taxpayer compensation, two sources briefed on the matter said. Mnuchin has repeatedly said taxpayers will be compensated for the grants, but airline unions and some Democrats have warned that demanding equity or warrants would defeat the purpose of the act and lead to layoffs and bankruptcies.

"Any financial instrument on a grant means it’s no longer a grant," said Association of Flight Attendants President Sara Nelson, who led the idea that the grants go specifically to workers' payroll. "Equity and other terms on loans is fine and expected. But let's not confuse the two."

Airlines are also eligible for a US$25 billion loan package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six largest U.S. airlines - including American Airlines Group , United Airlines , Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines Co - are expected to get the majority of the grants, the sources said.

The Southwest pilots union said it expects to hear next week whether airlines will accept Treasury's proposed grant terms.

Airlines are eligible for cash equal to the compensation paid to employees from April 1-Sept. 30, 2019, but Treasury is not expected to pay the full amount of grants those airlines seek because the value of requests it plans to approve exceeded US$25 billion, the sources said.

As talks have gone on, Treasury asked airlines seeking government payroll support to provide additional detailed information on capital structure, liquidity and loyalty programs, people briefed on the matter told Reuters Wednesday.

Treasury has also asked for details such as airlines' daily cash burn rates, when they expect to run out of cash and their best estimates for projected wages and benefits between April 1 and Sept. 30, they said.

Treasury has also requested information on the value and historical cash flow of airlines' loyalty programs, as well as an overview of all unencumbered assets such as aircraft, engines and spare parts.

Airlines keep slashing flights as travel demand has dwindled to less than 5per cent of normal levels. On Wednesday, the number of people screened at U.S. airports fell to a new low of 94,931, down from a normal 2.23 million.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland; Editing by David Gregorio and Daniel Wallis)