US Treasury's Mnuchin expects elements of China trade talks resolved soon

The Trump administration is discussing a thick tome of ideas with Chinese officials as the two sides seek a trade deal, with Washington expecting some elements to be resolved soon, a top administration official said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is discussing a thick tome of ideas with Chinese officials as the two sides seek a trade deal, with Washington expecting some elements to be resolved soon, a top administration official said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had a phone call with a top Chinese official Wednesday night. "I expect that something will resolve in the near future," Mnuchin said.

