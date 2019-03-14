US Treasury's Mnuchin expects elements of China trade talks resolved soon

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Trump administration is discussing a thick tome of ideas with Chinese officials as the two sides seek a trade deal, with Washington expecting some elements to be resolved soon, a top administration official said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had a phone call with a top Chinese official Wednesday night. "I expect that something will resolve in the near future," Mnuchin said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)