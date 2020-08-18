US Treasury's Mnuchin says any deal for TikTok will protect US data

US Treasury's Mnuchin says any deal for TikTok will protect US data

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday declined comment about a report that Oracle Corp had entered the bidding for TikTok, but said any deal to acquire the Chinese-owned short video app would protect U.S. data.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

"We're looking at all the different issues and I can assure that any deal that gets approved will make sure that American data is protected and that this becomes a U.S.-based company," Mnuchin said on CNBC television when asked about the Financial Times report

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)

Source: Reuters

