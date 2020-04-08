US treasury secretary to seek additional US$250 billion for small business

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he would seek an additional US$250 billion to support small businesses hurt by the widespread economic slowdown.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin walks to the meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not pictured) during negotiations on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief package on Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Mnuchin said on Twitter he had spoken with leading lawmakers from both parties regarding the additional money.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

